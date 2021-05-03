$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 5,915,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.