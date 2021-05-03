$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.16. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,400. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

