$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.41. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 474,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

