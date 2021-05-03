$1.84 EPS Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

