$112.95 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $112.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $107.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,154. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.