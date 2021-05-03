120,900 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,879 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88,169.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 1,744,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $33.40.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.