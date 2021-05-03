1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €25.00 ($29.41). 219,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

