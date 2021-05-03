$133.98 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report $133.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 310,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,353,961. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.