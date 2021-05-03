$169.78 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $169.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.88 million. Kadant posted sales of $159.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $707.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.48 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $750.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

