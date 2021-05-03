1,820 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,842. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $150.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

