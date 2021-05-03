1st Source Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Source by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in 1st Source by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

