$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 277.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.98. 1,624,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

