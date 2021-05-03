$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

