23,846 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

