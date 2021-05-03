$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $14.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

