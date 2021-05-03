32,739 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $607,000.

NYSE:XM opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

