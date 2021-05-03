354,039 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 354,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,034,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

UNP traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.14. 51,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

