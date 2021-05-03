360 Financial Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $210.38.

