3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in 3M by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

