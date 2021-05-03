3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 23.11% and 5.92%, respectively. Demand for respirators due to the pandemic boosted sales by $190 million. For 2021, 3M reiterated its projections, with year-over-year net sales growth of 5-8%. Organic sales are predicted to increase 3-6%, whereas adjusted earnings are expected to be $9.20-$9.70. However, inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt earnings by 30-50 cents per share. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as restructuring charges are likely to be concerning. In the past three months, 3M's shares underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $197.14 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 118,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,790,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

