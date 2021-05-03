40,215 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.79. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

