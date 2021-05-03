$451.54 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $451.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.30 million. NICE reported sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.00. 5,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a one year low of $160.73 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

