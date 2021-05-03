$46.04 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce $46.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $170.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 25,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.