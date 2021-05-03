$477.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $477.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.30 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $208.76. 271,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

