5,177 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 603,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,560,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

