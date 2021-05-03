$54.09 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce $54.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.63 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.87 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $275.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. 731,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,363. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,699 shares of company stock worth $921,575 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

