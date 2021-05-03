5,685 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $2,546,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

