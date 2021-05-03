$688.14 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $688.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.40 million and the lowest is $680.40 million. Teleflex reported sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $5.30 on Monday, hitting $417.18. 254,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,317. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.30 and its 200 day moving average is $394.20. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

