$719.45 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post $719.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.13 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

CMA stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $76.13.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

