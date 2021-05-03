74,000 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

