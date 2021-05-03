$8.34 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $8.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.86 billion and the highest is $8.62 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $34.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.31 billion to $37.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.86 billion to $39.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 233,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,807. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

