$8.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.46 billion and the lowest is $8.37 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $82.26 on Monday. Nucor has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $83.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.