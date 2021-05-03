$9.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $9.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the highest is $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.95 billion to $40.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.19 billion to $43.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,326. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

