9,197 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.15 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

