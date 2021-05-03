$95.72 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $95.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.68 million to $98.77 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $108.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $381.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.14 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

