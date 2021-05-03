98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect 98532 (KMP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$66.85 million for the quarter.

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

