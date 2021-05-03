A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

