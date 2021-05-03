ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.43 on Monday. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.