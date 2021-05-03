Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AWP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 430,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $126,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

