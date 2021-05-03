Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.21

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 20764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.13.

The company has a market cap of C$354.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.12.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

