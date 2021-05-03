Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

