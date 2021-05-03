Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ACHL opened at $15.55 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

