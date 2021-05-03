ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 974,039 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 9.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $177,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $241,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $57.85. 43,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,992,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

