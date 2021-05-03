ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.16. 6,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

