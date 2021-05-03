Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.