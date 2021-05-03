Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.