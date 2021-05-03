Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADEVF. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adevinta Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Adevinta Asa has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.