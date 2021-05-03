Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$4.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAV. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.25. 499,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.