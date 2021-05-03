Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Dean Kaye purchased 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $29,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $282,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 20,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

ADV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.