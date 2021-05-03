Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 587.0% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 273,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 752,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 166,868 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

